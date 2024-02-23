Samsung Electronics, Juniper Networks, and Wind River have collaborated on the creation of a Virtual Cell Site Router (vCSR), aimed at empowering service providers to operate through end-to-end network virtualisation.
The vCSR, a software-based network element, facilitates the deployment of cell site routing functions to reduce costs and free up rack space.
The joint venture integrated Juniper’s Cloud Router with Samsung’s virtualised DU on the Wind River Studio Cloud Platform.
This integration eliminates the need for physical router hardware at cell sites, thereby reducing the total cost of ownership for network deployments in the 5G era.
Compared to traditional networks, this software-based infrastructure offers a more resilient and intelligent mobile network, playing a crucial role in realising the potential of virtual Radio Access Network by fostering flexibility and interoperability among different components.
Ji-Yun Seol, vice president and head of product strategy for Samsung’s Networks Business stated: “Samsung, along with Juniper and Wind River, are paving the way for end-to-end virtualised networks across the world.”
The new vCSR technology will be showcased at Mobile World Congress 2024 by Samsung, Juniper Networks and Wind River from 26 February.
