Sana Labs, a startup that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to personalise online training for professionals, has raised $18m in a Series A funding round.

The Stockholm, Sweden-based company said it will use the funds to boost headcount and sales-focused marketing. It will also invest more in R&D for its platform, which uses machine learning to tailor programmes to a person’s individual learning style and ability.

Led by EQT Ventures, the funding round brings the total raised by Sana Labs to $23m.

Companies such as PepsiCo, Novartis, Amgen and Mount Sinai use Sana Labs’ platform to reskill and upskill their employees across a range of sectors.

“At Sana Labs, our mission is to make learning personalized for everyone. With this injection of capital we’ll deepen our investment in our people, our technology, and our sales, all in support of bringing Sana to hundreds of millions of learners around the world,” said Joel Hellermark, founder and CEO at Sana Labs.

“We’re looking forward to working with EQT Ventures and realising our vision of personalized learning for all.”.

Founded in 2016, the edtech startup has benefited from the surge in remote working as companies move corporate reskilling online.

During the pandemic, more than 80,000 healthcare workers across 2,000 hospitals have used Sana’s platform for upskilling and to learn more about Covid-19 treatment and prevention.

The company has brought in designers, engineers and researchers from the likes of Google, Harvard and Spotify as it aims to challenge the larger personalised edtech rivals, such as US-based Knewton.

“Sana Labs is advancing on its mission to create a platform that has the potential to revolutionise online learning across the world,” said Ted Persson, a partner at EQT Ventures.

“Businesses are rapidly accelerating the shift towards AI-driven education that is scalable and individually tailored; no doubt we will see high growth within this industry as the next generation of online learning unfolds. It’s an exciting time to be a part of this learning and upskilling revolution,”

German news outlet Breakit first reported Sana Labs’ funding round.

Read more: Edtech startup Texthelp scoops investment from Five Arrows