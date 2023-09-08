The acquisition builds on a decade long partnership between LeanIX and SAP and SAP Signavio solutions. Credit: Bennography/Shutterstock.

German enterprise software company SAP has signed a deal to buy local enterprise architecture management (EAM) solutions provider LeanIX.

Through the acquisition, SAP hopes to expand its portfolio of business transformation solutions.

LeanIX, according to SAP, complements the transformational capabilities of SAP Signavio solutions and provide its customers with clarity about their IT landscapes.

The combined service will offer an extensive structure for process optimisation enabled by artificial intelligence (AI), it added.

SAP and LeanIX did not disclose the financial value of the deal. According to TechCrunch, the deal is valued in the range of over $1.2bn (€1.1bn).

The acquisition builds on a decade long partnership between LeanIX and SAP and SAP Signavio solutions.

Over 1,000 customers worldwide use LeanIX’s software-as-a-service offering to visualise their IT application landscape to identify apps that can become obsolete, assist in designing a target state, and assist in creating new architectural road maps.

Additionally, LeanIX recently unveiled an AI assistant that enables the use of generative AI for business architectural management.

SAP CEO and member of the executive board Christian Klein said: “Together with LeanIX, we want to offer a first-of-its-kind transformation suite to provide holistic support to our customers on their business transformation journeys.

“Building on our decades of expertise, we will embed generative AI to offer self-optimising applications and processes that can help businesses achieve key goals such as maximising cash flow while minimising their environmental impact.”

LeanIX CEO and co-founder André Christ said: “Our strategy is to empower organisations to continuously transform in a rapidly changing business environment. With an integrated, comprehensive view of IT applications and business processes we speed up modernisation and reduce transformation risks for our customers, and also secure their ability to adapt to technology shifts such as cloud and AI.”