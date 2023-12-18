UK Civil Aviation Authority building near Gatwick UK. Shutterstock/ Tea and Biscuit Photos

SaxaVord, located on the North Coast of the Shetland Islands, has achieved a historic milestone by becoming the UK’s first licensed vertical launch spaceport, paving the way for rocket launches on UK soil starting in 2024.



The assessment process undertaken by the UK’s space regulator ensured that SaxaVord met safety, security, and environmental standards, solidifying its status as the first-ever vertical spaceport in the UK.

SaxaVord now holds the distinction of being the first fully licensed vertical spaceport in Western Europe.



The licence permits SaxaVord to host up to 30 launches annually, positioning it as a key player in the UK’s expanding space sector. The UK’s Civil Aviation Authority will implement an ongoing monitoring programme to ensure compliance with safety standards and licence terms.



Tim Johnson, Director of Space Regulation at the UK Civil Aviation Authority, described the licence grant as an “era-defining moment for the UK space sector.”



The licence aligns with the UK Government’s plans for the space industry, estimated to be worth£17.5 bn and supporting 48,800 jobs.

The UK Space Agency’s recent funding of £3.4m for HyImpulse UK, a Shetland-based launch company, further reinforces the region’s importance in the space sector.

The UK Space Agency is also collaborating with Axiom, a company specialising in human space travel, to transport astronauts to the International Space Station for scientific research.



Matt Archer, Director of Launch at the UK Space Agency, noted the exciting milestone would establish “orbital launch capabilities in the UK is already bringing new jobs and investment opportunities to local communities as well as inspiring the next generation to join our growing space sector.”



John Lamont, UK Government Minister for Scotland, expressed delight at Scotland’s first spaceport and highlighted its significance in the UK’s efforts to secure a substantial share of the global space market:

“Space continues to be a great opportunity for Scotland; including for our economic development, the key role it plays in helping us fight the climate crisis and the power it has to inspire discovery and innovation in the next generation.”

