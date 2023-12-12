Sensortek Technology saw the highest growth of 199% in patent filings and 149% in grants in July in Q3 2023. Compared to Q2 2023, Q3 2023 saw an increase in patent filings by 199% and grants by 149%. GlobalData’s DataBook provides a comprehensive analysis of Sensortek Technology’s patent filings and grants. Buy the databook here.

Sensortek Technology has been focused on protecting inventions in United States(US) with 6 publications in Q3 2023

The United States(US) Patent Office dominates the patent filings and grants with nearly 38% filings and 100% grants. The United States(US), Taiwan(TW), and China(CN) patent Office are among the top ten patent offices where Sensortek Technology is filings its patents. Among the top granted patent authorities, Sensortek Technology has 100% of its grants in United States(US), 0% in Taiwan(TW), and 0% in China(CN).

Alphabet could be the strongest competitor for Sensortek Technology

Alphabet and ams OSRAM secured the top positions according to recent patent publication data.

Patents related to climate change and industrial automation lead Sensortek Technology's portfolio

Sensortek Technology has the highest number of patents in climate change followed by, industrial automation and . For climate change, nearly 100% of patents were filed and 0% of patents were granted in Q3 2023.

Lighting related patents lead Sensortek Technology portfolio followed by consumer devices, and displays

Sensortek Technology has highest number of patents in lighting followed by consumer devices, displays, integrated circuits and consumer applications. For lighting, nearly 50% of patents were filed and 0% of patents were granted in Q3 2023.

For comprehensive analysis of Sensortek Technology's filings and grants

