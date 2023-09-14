Screen mobile phone closeup. Shutterstock/A_B_C

Following France’s ban of Apple‘s iPhone 12 due to unsafe radiation levels, watchdogs in several key European nations have begun investigations into France’s Agence Nationale des Fréquences (ANFR’s) report.

France’s radiation watchdog ordered Apple to cease the sale of its iPhone 12 on Tuesday (12 Sept) for allegedly breaching European exposure limits, the agency said in a statement.

The agency warned a failure to comply with European exposure regulations would result in recalling already sold iPhone 12s.

The accredited labs commissioned by ANFR found absorption of electromagnetic energy by the body at 5.74 watts per kilogram in test simulations. The European standard is a specific absorption rate (the measure of the rate of radiofrequency energy absorption by the body) of 4.0 watts per kilogram.

Apple has refuted the ban.

The Dutch digital watchdog, the Nederlandse Rijksinspectie Digitale Infrastructuur (RDI), told news outlet Algemeen Dagblad, that it intends to contact Apple for an explanation of why radiation norms were exceeded.

Likewise, Germany’s network regulator BNetzA stated it will begin an investigation on Apple’s iPhone 12 if France’s investigation proves fruitful, using France’s procedures as a guideline.

Belgium has also said it will review the health risks of the iPhone. “It is my duty to make sure all citizens … are safe”, Mathieu Michel, Belgium’s state secretary for digitalisation, told Reuters.

The Italian ministry is currently monitoring the situation and Spain’s OCU consumers’ group has asked authorities to cease iPhone 12 sales until France’s probe receives an outcome.