Shareholders in some of the UK’s biggest companies will this week signal their displeasure over poor performance, gender imbalance, and ballooning boardroom pay at some 18 annual general meetings (AGMs) taking place this week alone across the FTSE 350.

Centrica, the owner of British Gas, will today be forced to defend its lack of gender diversity at board level as well as historically high director pay levels.

Centrica has one of the least gender-diverse boards in the FTSE 100 with just two women appearing alongside nine men though the company’s chief executive Iain Conn last month revealed his pay package more than halved last year following a drop in profits for 2017.

Elsewhere, pharmaceuticals giant Astrazeneca and cinema chain Cineworld will face shareholders this week.

Astrazeneca is under pressure from shareholder advisory group ISS, which is recommending that shareholders vote down the remuneration policy even though it has slashed its CEO’s pay packet.

Meanwhile, oil giant Royal Dutch Shell will gather its shareholders next Tuesday.

Sarah Wilson, chief executive of the UK shareholder voting advisory firm Manifest, told BBC Radio 5 live there’s been “a notable uptick” in shareholder protests due to the government putting more pressure on fund managers to be responsible owners.

Earlier this year big UK companies including house builder Persimmon, satellite maker Inmarsat, and consumer goods giant Unilever all felt the wrath of shareholders who were protesting high pay for directors and senior management.

Russ Mould, investment director at broker AJ Bell, told City AM:

We are definitely seeing more protest from shareholders. It's easy to turn a blind eye when companies are performing well – we've had a long bull run, and in some cases people are happy to let potential problems run because the company is doing well and the share price is going up. It's when things don't go so well and the share price starts going down that you tend to find the questions get asked.

Here are all the UK AGMs taking place this week

Today

Centrica

The City Pub Group

Fidelity European Values

Global Ports Investments GDR (REG S)

Integrated Diagnostics Holdings

Midwich Group

Non-Standard Finance

SafeCharge International Group Limited (DI)

Tomorrow

Amerisur Resources

Anglo Pacific Group

Cairn Energy

Cenkos Securities

Charles Taylor

Eland Oil & Gas

G4S

Horizonte Minerals

IWG

Kakuzi

Macfarlane Group

Maven Income & Growth 4 VCT

PPHE Hotel Group

Pittards

Spirax-Sarco Engineering

Starwood European Real Estate Finance

Symphony Environmental Technologies

PJSC Centre For Cargo Container Traffic Transcontainer GDR (Reg S)

UBM

Vitec Group

Wednesday

Aberdeen Asian Income Fund

Tritax Big Box Reit

Charter Court Financial Services Group

Cineworld Group

Coats Group

Cronin Group

Chesnara

Permanent TSB Group Holdings

Indivior

Jupiter Fund Management

Kings Arms Yard VCT

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings)

Mondi

Moss Bros Group

Merchants Trust

National Express Group

Ophir Energy

Princess Private Equity Holding

Premier Oil

Secure Trust Bank

Property Franchise Group

Worldpay

Zotefoams

ZTF

Thursday

7Digital Group

Elecosoft

Erris Resources

eServGlobal Limited (DI)

esure Group

Fevertree Drinks

Foxtons Group

Genel Energy

Gresham House

Great Western Mining Corporation

Highcroft Investment

Hill & Smith Holdings

Hiscox Limited (DI)

Impax Environmental Markets

IndigoVision Group

John Laing Infrastructure Fund

Just Group

Kape Technologies

Legal & General Group

LiDCO Group

Medaphor Group

North Midland Construction

Next

ProPhotonix (DI)

Prudential

Regional REIT Limited

Regional Reit ZDP

Robert Walters

Staffline Group

TI Fluid Systems

Vectura Group

Friday