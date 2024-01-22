The Cyberspace Administration Of China (cac)’s Investigation Into Shein Could Hinder Its Hopes Of Us Ipo Listing. Photo: Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times Via Getty Images.

A reported cybersecurity probe from the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) is the latest in a series of hitches faced by Singapore-based fast fashion company Shein as it prepares to file for an Independent Public Offering (IPO) in the United States.

The CAC has launched an investigation into how Shein stores and uses information it holds on partners in China, according to the Wall Street Journal. This likely follows Shein’s filing with the China Securities Regulatory Commission, a body that regulates Chinese companies’ overseas filings. Despite not selling in China, the company was founded in the country before moving its headquarters to Singapore and retains close ties with its clothing suppliers.

Shein had not responded to a request for comment at time of publication.

Senior GlobalData analyst Malcolm Rodgers told Just Style the investigation in and of itself is not cause for concern.

“I do not think it’s unusual for the Chinese government to increase scrutiny on a company as it seeks to undergo an IPO, especially listing on a US exchange,” he explained. “The cyberspace administration has a broad scope of oversight as the Cybersecurity Law of China (CSL) interprets almost any company with an online presence as beholden to the legislation.”

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Verdict. I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

The risk of failure for Shein following cybersecurity probe

The analyst explained the problem for Shein is that the law is vague: “The CSL is one of a trio of laws […] that the government uses to regulate online spaces and businesses, While the actual letter of these laws are not particularly long, their interpretation by the regulator can be tricky.

“One example of a well-known and successful Chinese company with international presence running afoul of the regulator is ride-hailing app DiDi (China’s version of Uber). In July 2022 it was assessed a $1.2bn fine by the regulator for violation of CSL, DSL and PIPL. Violations cited included very specific things like the improper collection of user data like familial relationships and facial recognition data that was beyond the scope necessary for the operations of the business, as well as more vague violations such as undergoing operations that ‘seriously affect national security’.”

DiDi had already listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) when the probe hit, but was forced to leave the market within a year with a share price 80% lower than when it opened.

Shein is aiming to raise over 15 times the $4.4bn valuation of DiDi, according to Bloomberg and the US is by far its largest market.

According to GlobalData’s Value Apparel Market Size, Share And Trend Analysis By Region And Category Performance, Top Brands And Forecast To 2027 report, the company is the global market leader in the value fashion market, and a failed integration into the US stock market could see it fall from this position.

If it is decided Shein is misusing Chinese data, there is a risk the CAC could delay its IPO, or potentially ban it altogether, but as Shein has a large supplier presence in China staying on the right side of its laws is equally vital to its success.