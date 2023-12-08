Shengyi Technology saw the highest growth of 121% in patent filings in July and 136% in grants in August in Q3 2023. Compared to Q2 2023, Q3 2023 saw an increase in patent filings by 121% and grants by 88%. GlobalData’s DataBook provides a comprehensive analysis of Shengyi Technology’s patent filings and grants. Buy the databook here.

Shengyi Technology has been focused on protecting inventions in China(CN) with 53 publications in Q3 2023

The China(CN) Patent Office dominates the patent filings and grants with nearly 72% filings and 79% grants. The China(CN), World Intellectual Property Organization(WIPO), United States(US), and Japan(JP) patent Office are among the top ten patent offices where Shengyi Technology is filings its patents. Among the top granted patent authorities, Shengyi Technology has 79% of its grants in China(CN), 11% in European Patent Office(EPO), and 7% in United States(US).

Panasonic could be the strongest competitor for Shengyi Technology

In terms of grant share, Shengyi Technology stands in first position among its competitors. Panasonic and Resonac secured the top positions according to recent patent publication data.

Patents related to climate change and emissions reduction lead Shengyi Technology's portfolio

Shengyi Technology has the highest number of patents in climate change followed by, emissions reduction and batteries. For climate change, nearly 36% of patents were filed and 0% of patents were granted in Q3 2023.

Printed circuit manufacturing related patents lead Shengyi Technology portfolio followed by petrochemicals, and automotive materials

Shengyi Technology has highest number of patents in printed circuit manufacturing followed by petrochemicals, automotive materials, exterior and materials and advanced batteries. For printed circuit manufacturing, nearly 36% of patents were filed and 32% of patents were granted in Q3 2023.



