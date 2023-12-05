Shenzhen Goodix Technology saw the highest growth of 89% in patent filings in August and 155% in grants in September in Q3 2023. Compared to Q2 2023, Q3 2023 saw an increase in patent filings by 82% and grants by 106%. GlobalData’s DataBook provides a comprehensive analysis of Shenzhen Goodix Technology‘s patent filings and grants. Buy the databook here.

Shenzhen Goodix Technology has been focused on protecting inventions in China(CN) with 139 publications in Q3 2023

The China(CN) Patent Office dominates the patent filings and grants with nearly 42% filings and 76% grants. The China(CN), World Intellectual Property Organization (WO), European Patent Office (EP), and United States(US) patent Office are among the top ten patent offices where Shenzhen Goodix Technology is filings its patents. Among the top granted patent authorities, Shenzhen Goodix Technology has 76% of its grants in China(CN), 16% in European Patent Office (EP), and 7% in United States(US).

Shenzhen Tianma Microelectronics could be the strongest competitor for Shenzhen Goodix Technology

In terms of grant share, Shenzhen Goodix Technology stands in second position among its competitors. Shenzhen Tianma Microelectronics and Beijing Electronics secured the top positions according to recent patent publication data.

Patents related to climate change and cybersecurity lead Shenzhen Goodix Technology's portfolio

Shenzhen Goodix Technology has the highest number of patents in climate change followed by, cybersecurity and data analytics. For climate change, nearly 27% of patents were filed and 18% of patents were granted in Q3 2023.

Green it related patents lead Shenzhen Goodix Technology portfolio followed by consumer devices, and semiconductor products

Shenzhen Goodix Technology has highest number of patents in green it followed by consumer devices, semiconductor products, communications and consumer applications. For green it, nearly 10% of patents were filed and 8% of patents were granted in Q3 2023.

For comprehensive analysis of Shenzhen Goodix Technology's filings and grants, buy the databook here.

Premium Insights From The gold standard of business intelligence. Blending expert knowledge with cutting-edge technology, GlobalData’s unrivalled proprietary data will enable you to decode what’s happening in your market. You can make better informed decisions and gain a future-proof advantage over your competitors. Be better informed