Shopify has been granted a patent for systems and methods for autonomous vehicle operation. The technology involves a computing system that can receive event signals from autonomous vehicles, determine obstacles in their path, receive obstacle characteristics from other vehicles, and assign tasks to clear obstacles based on the characteristics. GlobalData’s report on Shopify gives a 360-degree view of the company including its patenting strategy. Buy the report here.

According to GlobalData’s company profile on Shopify, was a key innovation area identified from patents. Shopify's grant share as of February 2024 was 35%. Grant share is based on the ratio of number of grants to total number of patents.

Autonomous vehicle system for obstacle detection and removal

A recently granted patent (Publication Number: US11906980B2) discloses a computing system for autonomous vehicle operation. The system includes a computing device that receives event signals from autonomous vehicles traversing a path and a processor that determines if the signals indicate an obstacle blocking the path. The system can receive obstacle characteristics from another vehicle, compare them to known obstacles, identify a suitable vehicle to clear the obstacle, and deploy it to complete the task. The system can also transmit tasks to the controller of the clearing vehicle for navigation to the obstacle location.



Furthermore, the patent describes a computer-implemented method for autonomous vehicle operation based on receiving event signals, determining obstacle presence, receiving obstacle characteristics, and deploying a suitable vehicle to clear the obstacle. The method includes steps for navigating the clearing vehicle to the obstacle location and receiving a signal once the obstacle is cleared. The system can detect various events such as decreased speed, increased congestion, deviation from the path, or collision with the obstacle using sensors like cameras, LiDAR, or depth sensors. The characteristics of the obstacle considered include size, shape, weight, and type, allowing for efficient obstacle clearance by autonomous vehicles.

