Siemens’s IT hiring activity declines 12.4% in March 2022

Germany-based company Siemens IT hiring declined 12.4% in March 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity declined by 14.03% in March 2022 when compared with February 2022.

IT jobs claimed a 20.08% share in the company’s total hiring activity in March 2022, and recorded a 0.32% growth over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops Siemens IT hiring in March 2022

Out of the total IT job titles posted by Siemens, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 72.69% in March 2022, and a 15.61% drop over February 2022, while Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed a share of 9.87% in March 2022, and registered growth of 4.44%. Computer Support Specialists held a share of 7.77% in March 2022, a 19.57% drop from February 2022.

Asia-Pacific drives IT hiring at Siemens

Asia-Pacific emerged as the leading region in the global power IT hiring activity in March 2022 with a 35.5% share, which marked a 19.14% drop over the previous month.

Europe stood next with 33.19%, registering a 27.19% month-on-month decline. North America was the third leading region with a 26.26% share and a 3.1% drop over February 2022.

In the fourth place was Middle East & Africa with a share of 3.57% and a month-on-month increase of 112.5%. South & Central America stood at the bottom of the table with a share of 1.47%, registering a 250% rise over the previous month.

India commanded a leading presence in the region’s power industry IT hiring activity with a 27.73% share in March 2022, a 23.26% decline over February 2022. US featured next with a 23.74% share, down 8.13% over the previous month. Germany recorded an 11.76% share, a decline of 34.12% compared with February 2022.

Junior Level jobs lead Siemens IT hiring activity in March 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 64.5%, down by 13.28% from February 2022. Mid Level positions with a 21.85% share, a decline of 13.33% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with a 13.66% share, down 28.57% over February 2022.