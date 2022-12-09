Siemens’s IT hiring activity increases 14.7% in July 2021

Germany-based company Siemens ’s IT hiring increased 14.7% in July 2021 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics.

The company’s overall hiring activity increased by 13.13% in July 2021 when compared with June 2021.

IT jobs claimed a 19.7% share in the company’s total hiring activity in July 2021, and recorded a 0.52% growth over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops Siemens IT hiring in July 2021

Out of the total IT job titles posted by Siemens, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 73.55% in July 2021, and a 35.11% growth over June 2021, while Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed a share of 8.88% in July 2021, and registered a 91.67% increase. Miscellaneous Computer Occupations held a share of 5.98% in July 2021, a 24.39% drop from June 2021.

Asia-Pacific drives IT hiring at Siemens

Asia-Pacific emerged as the leading region in the global power IT hiring activity in July 2021 with a 48.07% share, which marked a 69.39% growth over the previous month.

Europe stood next with 27.03%, registering a 12.5% month-on-month decline. North America was the third leading region with a 22.59% share and a 42.68% growth over June 2021.

In the fourth place was Middle East & Africa with a share of 2.32% and a month-on-month increase of 200%.

India commanded a leading presence in the region’s power industry IT hiring activity with a 27.41% share in July 2021, a 30.28% growth over June 2021. the US featured next with a 19.31% share, up 47.06% over the previous month. China recorded a 15.06% share, an increase of 271.43% compared with June 2021.

Junior Level jobs lead Siemens IT hiring activity in July 2021

Junior Level jobs held a share of 66.41%, up by 43.93% from June 2021. Mid Level positions with a 25.29% share, a growth of 27.18% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 8.3% share, down 15.69% over June 2021.