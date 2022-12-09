Siemens’s IT hiring activity rises 10.4% in April 2022

Germany-based company Siemens IT hiring rose 10.4% in April 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity increased by 10.18% in April 2022 when compared with March 2022.

IT jobs claimed a 20.05% share in the company’s total hiring activity in April 2022, and recorded a 0.19% growth over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops Siemens IT hiring in April 2022

Out of the total IT job titles posted by Siemens, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 75.61% in April 2022, and a 1.78% rise over March 2022, while Computer Support Specialists claimed a share of 8.13% in April 2022, and registered growth of 7.5%. Database and Network Administrators and Architects held a share of 7.18% in April 2022, a 26.92% drop from March 2022.

Asia-Pacific drives IT hiring at Siemens

Asia-Pacific emerged as the leading region in the global power IT hiring activity in April 2022 with a 42.72% share, which marked a 15.9% rise over the previous month.

Europe stood next with 33.84%, registering a 2.19% month-on-month decline. North America was the third leading region with a 20.79% share and a 19.12% drop over March 2022.

In the fourth place was South & Central America with a share of 1.32% and a month-on-month flat growth. Middle East & Africa stood at the bottom of the table with a share of 1.32%, registering a 61.11% drop over the previous month.

India commanded a leading presence in the region’s power industry IT hiring activity with a 31.57% share in April 2022, a 9.15% growth over March 2022. US featured next with an 18.53% share, down 20.97% over the previous month. Germany recorded a 9.64% share, a decline of 20.31% compared with March 2022.

Junior Level jobs lead Siemens IT hiring activity in April 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 63.14%, down by 3.19% from March 2022. Mid Level positions with a 24.57% share, a growth of 9.24% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 11.91% share, down 16% over March 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 0.38%, recording a month-on-month flat growth.