Siemens’s IT hiring activity rises 8.3% in August 2021

Germany-based company Siemens IT hiring rose 8.3% in August 2021 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity increased by 8.21% in August 2021 when compared with July 2021.

IT jobs claimed a 20.18% share in the company’s total hiring activity in August 2021, and recorded a 0.23% growth over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops Siemens IT hiring in August 2021

Out of the total IT job titles posted by Siemens, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 75.11% in August 2021, and a 14.32% drop over July 2021, while Miscellaneous Computer Occupations claimed a share of 7.93% in August 2021, and registered growth of 16.13%. Computer Support Specialists held a share of 7.05% in August 2021, a flat growth from July 2021.

Asia-Pacific drives IT hiring at Siemens

Asia-Pacific emerged as the leading region in the global power IT hiring activity in August 2021 with a 44.27% share, which marked a 21.48% drop over the previous month.

Europe stood next with 33.26%, registering a 4.14% month-on-month growth. North America was the third leading region with a 22.03% share and a 20% drop over July 2021.

In the fourth place was Middle East & Africa with a share of 0.44% and a month-on-month decline of 83.33%.

India commanded a leading presence in the region’s power industry IT hiring activity with a 31.72% share in August 2021, a 2.04% decline over July 2021. US featured next with a 19.16% share, down 19.44% over the previous month. Germany recorded an 11.01% share, an increase of 6.38% compared with July 2021.

Junior Level jobs lead Siemens IT hiring activity in August 2021

Junior Level jobs held a share of 63.66%, down by 18.59% from July 2021. Mid Level positions with a 24.45% share, a decline of 16.54% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with an 11.89% share, up 8% over July 2021.