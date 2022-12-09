Siemens’s IT hiring activity rises 9.9% in September 2021

Germany-based company Siemens IT hiring rose 9.9% in September 2021 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity increased by 13.92% in September 2021 when compared with August 2021.

IT jobs claimed a 19.51% share in the company’s total hiring activity in September 2021, and recorded a 0.61% decline over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops Siemens IT hiring in September 2021

Out of the total IT job titles posted by Siemens, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 73.39% in September 2021, and a 29.69% drop over August 2021, while Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed a share of 8.48% in September 2021, and registered growth of 11.54%. Miscellaneous Computer Occupations held a share of 7.02% in September 2021, a 33.33% drop from August 2021.

Europe drives IT hiring at Siemens

Europe emerged as the leading region in the global power IT hiring activity in September 2021 with a 42.98% share, which marked a 4.55% drop over the previous month.

Asia-Pacific stood next with 35.38%, registering a 40.98% month-on-month decline. North America was the third leading region with a 19.3% share and a 35.29% drop over August 2021.

In the fourth place was Middle East & Africa with a share of 2.34% and a month-on-month increase of 300%.

India commanded a leading presence in the region’s power industry IT hiring activity with a 28.65% share in September 2021, a 32.41% decline over August 2021. US featured next with a 17.84% share, down 29.89% over the previous month. Germany recorded a 13.16% share, a decline of 4.26% compared with August 2021.

Junior Level jobs lead Siemens IT hiring activity in September 2021

Junior Level jobs held a share of 61.11%, down by 29.39% from August 2021. Mid Level positions with a 26.02% share, a decline of 19.82% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with a 12.87% share, down 21.43% over August 2021.