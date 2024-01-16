In partnership with Thailand’s Gulf Innova, Binance Thailand has unveiled its latest venture, Gulf Binance, a cryptocurrency exchange now open for trading in Thailand.
The joint initiative aims to provide a secure platform for users to buy and sell digital assets using local currency pairings. Gulf Binance secured approval from Thailand’s finance ministry in May 2023, marking a significant step towards fostering crypto adoption in the region.
Regulatory uncertainties, a prevailing challenge in the crypto space, continue to impact the global landscape. Diverse approaches to cryptocurrency regulation worldwide have created confusion for both companies and investors.
Thailand banned the use of cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, as a medium of payment for goods and services in the country, in 2022.
Under the regulation, digital asset business operators are barred from advertising, soliciting, or setting up systems for paying for goods and services using cryptocurrencies.
Despite renewed interest in regulation following the 2022 crypto crash, regulatory clarity remains elusive, particularly in areas such as stablecoins and custody solutions.
US financial regulator, the Securities and Exchange Commision’s aggressive stance on crypto enforcement is further complicating matters, with lawsuits against major platforms like Binance and Coinbase. The ongoing regulatory turf war among federal authorities is impeding industry growth, prompting discussions about the need for streamlined regulation in the US.
While other regions, including the EU, Singapore, Japan, and the UAE, progress with their crypto regulations, the US lags, leading companies like Coinbase to contemplate relocation or international expansion.
GlobalData’s Thematic Intelligence: Cryptocurrencies (2023) report found the combined value of all cryptocurrencies soared to a record-breaking $3trn in November 2021, only to dip to $2.2trn by the end of 2021 due to fears of rising interest rates.
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
In 2022, unfavourable macroeconomic conditions, coupled with significant events like the Terra collapse and FTX bankruptcy, led to a 64% decline in the overall crypto market to below $800bn.
However, the market rebounded in 2023, reaching $1.1trn on May 16, 2023, signalling resilience and growth in the crypto industry.
Our signals coverage is powered by GlobalData’s Thematic Engine, which tags millions of data items across six alternative datasets — patents, jobs, deals, company filings, social media mentions and news — to themes, sectors and companies. These signals enhance our predictive capabilities, helping us to identify the most disruptive threats across each of the sectors we cover and the companies best placed to succeed.