Meta has announced it will be getting rid of its “Facebook News” feature on its social media app in the UK, France and Germany. The news comes follows the tech giant butting heads with global lawmakers to share a higher percentage of revenue with news publishers.

According to Meta, users of Facebook will still be able to view links to news articles – but the application will no longer host a dedicated page for publishers.

“News makes up less than 3% of what people around the world see in their Facebook feed, so news discovery is a small part of the Facebook experience for the vast majority of people,” a Meta spokesperson wrote on its website.

Adding: “We know that people don’t come to Facebook for news and political content – they come to connect with people and discover new opportunities, passions and interests.”

Meta recently blocked news access on Facebook and Instagram for all of its Canadian users, after the government introduced a new bill which required social media companies to pay a share to the news publishers.

Google followed suit, on 29 June, with plans to remove Canadian news from search results in Canada once the law comes into effect.

The company said the removal of its news feed “is part of an ongoing effort to better align our investments to our products and services people value the most.”

Mark Zuckerberg’s company has gradually been switching its focus away from news media over the past few years, instead focusing on pursuing virtual reality and short-form video content.

In a market that is currently being dominated by TikTok, Meta introduced Reels, its answer to the short-form video scrolling loop of the popular ByteDance-owned app.

