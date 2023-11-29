Nissan Motors has announced its three new models at its UK Sunderland plant will be entirely electric as it drives towards a 100% electrification. Nissan had previously announced plans to only release 100% electric passenger cars in Europe by 2030.
As part of its EV (electric vehicle) commitment, Nissan has also announced a £3bn investment towards expanding its Sunderland EV plant and battery manufacturing infrastructure.
Its Sunderland plant will be powered entirely by Nissan’s wind and solar farms.
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak described the investment as a promise to consolidate Nissan’s Sunderland plant as a Silicon Valley-style rival.
“Nissan’s investment is a massive vote of confidence in the UK’s automotive industry, which already contributes a massive £71bn a year to our economy,” Sunak stated, “Making the UK the best place to do business is at the heart of our economic plan.”
Demand for hiring in the EV industry continues to be high, as the number of closed job postings remains considerably lower than active job postings.
Despite over 34,000 EV related jobs finding candidates this month according to research company GlobalData’s jobs data base, the number of active job postings still seeking candidates remains above 346,000.
ReCharge UK’s 2023 report into the future of the UK’s EV industry, stated that the UK’s Department of Education must create a long-term plan to address current skill gaps in the industry. Limited numbers of trained EV workers and technicians may result in 2030 targets for EV uptake to be missed.
By 2030, ReCharge forecast that the EV industry will be short of around 25,000 workers.
The UK has already committed to banning the sale of all petrol and diesel cars by the year 2035.
Despite original plans to ban combustible engine cars by 2030, Sunak later renegotiated this ban to come into effect in 2035.
Announcing the news during an address on 21 September outside Downing Street, Sunak stated the upfront costs of EV transition to the British public was the critical reason behind the renegotiation. Moving towards these bans too quickly, he warned, may lose the support of the British public.
