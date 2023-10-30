Panasonic Holdings announced during its financial results that it would decrease Japanese production of EV batteries. Credit: Southworks/shutterstock.com

Panasonic Holdings has announced that it will decrease its Japanese production of EV (electric vehicle) batteries after it saw a significant downturn in consumer demand.

The news was announced alongside Panasonic’s financial reporting today (30 October). Panasonic’s overall sales of EV batteries increased 1% to 476bn Yen ($3bn) while the company’s consumer sales of EV batteries decreased in Japan.

The majority of the company’s sales appear to be to US customers, which Panasonic credits to the tax credit available for EVs from the US Inflation Reduction Act. Despite this, Panasonic stated that consumer demand for high-end EVs remains low.

Panasonic also noted that the fixed costs of EV batteries production increased significantly, which could be down to the increasing rarity of the critical minerals needed in EV battery production. South Korea recently announced it was facing a shortage of graphite, used in EV battery anodes, due to updated China import controls.

Outside of rising costs and fickle consumer demand, company filings do not appear to reflect their customer’s downturn in EV interest.

Since 2018, mentions of geopolitics, critical minerals and the transition to green energy have been steadily increasing according to research analyst company GlobalData’s company filings database.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

Between 2016 and 2022, company mentions of “energy transition” rose 54% whilst mentions of EV batteries tripled.

Several countries, such as Sweden and the UK, have already announced plans to ban all petrol and diesel vehicles by 2030. As such legislation edges closer, more governments worldwide will be expected to phase out combustion-powered vehicles.

In the movement towards lower CO2 emissions, GlobalData states that battery powered EVs are the most important and effective “levers” to policymakers.

Production of EV batteries more than doubled in 2021, according to the analyst company, to 4.55 million units globally. This was despite the decline in vehicle purchases during 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID 19 Pandemic.

Whilst consumer demand may have dwindled for the time being, GlobalData still forecasts that EV production will hit 24 million units by 2028, accounting for 22% of the total light vehicle market.

Our signals coverage is powered by GlobalData’s Thematic Engine, which tags millions of data items across six alternative datasets — patents, jobs, deals, company filings, social media mentions and news — to themes, sectors and companies. These signals enhance our predictive capabilities, helping us to identify the most disruptive threats across each of the sectors we cover and the companies best placed to succeed.

Sign up for our daily news round-up! Give your business an edge with our leading industry insights. Sign up