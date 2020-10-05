Some users of workplace messaging app Slack are currently experiencing performance issues across desktop, browser and mobile.

On its status page, Slack said that some users are “experiencing degraded performance across devices” with the app currently working slower than usual and some users having problems sending messages and making API calls. It also said that some users are unable to connect to the app at all.

The company said that it was “working to get to the bottom of this and we will share more news soon.”

Slack first reported an issue at 3:05pm GMT with users still experiencing slow performance at 5.08 pm GMT. In its most recent status update the company said that it was “continuing to dig in on our side and will update you again in 30 minutes”.

Many users took to Twitter to ask whether the app was down with “Slack” trending on Twitter in the UK. Twitter user @KrisSiegel tweeting “Is it me or is @SlackHQ extremely slow today? I can’t get it to load much of anything faster than, say, 20 seconds on any of my devices.”

Another user tweeted “@SlackHQ is down (at least partially) right when I need to contact my colleagues to perform my job. Dependency on technology sometimes is striking.”

Replying to another Twitter user, Slack said that it was “working on a fix with high priority”.

As of March 2020 Slack had 12.5m daily active users, hitting a new user record, with the Covid-19 pandemic seeing many employees increasingly reliant on workplace communication tools to keep in contact with colleagues while working from home.

Last month, the company published its quarterly earnings, reporting revenue of of $215.9m, an increase of 49% year-over-year and its net losses dropping to $74.8m during the quarter.

