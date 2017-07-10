GlobalData is the market leader in providing actionable insight into the technology industry. With market analysts in 18 countries around the world, along with a team of researchers and consultants, we can provide you with the reliable, in-depth industry information you need.

The digital assistant market is quickly growing in both numbers and hype, with tech giants from Apple to Alibaba all getting in on the action.

With new machine learning tools and algorithms, operators are eager to deploy digital assistants to help fix home connectivity problems, but can the tech keep up with demand?

While consumers are warming up to voice-control digital assistants and interactive bots that use Apple Siri, Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Microsoft Cortana, they are only just beginning to use them for real-time digital support.

Network operators see interactive bots performing the difficult task of troubleshooting – identifying and fixing home connectivity issues, like service outages and poor wifi performance.

For operators this would be a win-win: customers fix connectivity problems without ever having to call their customer support centres, avoiding a notoriously unpleasant experience, while operators offload and reduce their call center costs.

However, operators need to make sure the bots are capable of carrying out customer repair requests without creating new sources of customer dissatisfaction.

In early versions of voice assistants – think back to the first Siri-enabled iPhone – many experienced frustration getting their devices to understand and interpret spoken requests without delays and dead ends.

The makers of bots and the operators themselves must improve hearing and understanding capabilities — but these improvements are coming quickly and people will likely see these kinds of services available soon.

Operators must improve their customer service support experience, especially after previous attempts to outsource customer care in offshore locations led to a backlash from many disgruntled customers.

The operators that successfully deliver autonomous self-care stand to reap significant customer satisfaction and cost savings rewards, while operators that misfire (again) will have trouble competing on an increasingly digital battlefield.