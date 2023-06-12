The global technology industry experienced a 48% drop in social media posts on internet of things in Q1 2023 compared with the previous quarter, with the highest share accounted for OpenAI, according to GlobalData’s analysis of social media posts. The growing application of Internet of Things will prove to have a transformative impact across multiple sectors. GlobalData’s Internet of Things (IoT) Market report helps keep abreast of the latest trends in Internet of Things, market opportunity forecast and the competitive landscape. Buy the report here.

Notably, artificial intelligence was one of the most frequently referenced themes in Q1 2023, ranking highest in terms of mentions ahead of cybersecurity and innovation, according to GlobalData.

Of the 50 leading companies in the technology industry, OpenAI had the most mentions of internet of things in Q1 2023. GlobalData identified 34,484 internet of things-related posts in the industry's social media activity - 2% of all posts - and a decrease of 48% in Q1 2023 compared with Q4 2022.

To further understand GlobalData's analysis on Internet of Things (IoT) Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, and Segment Forecast 2021-2026