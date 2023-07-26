The global technology industry experienced a 22% drop in new job postings related to social media in Q2 2023 compared with the previous quarter, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics. This compares to a 33% decrease versus Q2 2022. GlobalData’s tech, media, and telecom (TMT) themes report provides a comprehensive outlook for the market based on the themes set to transform the industry landscape over the next two years. Key themes are identified for the four segments – Hardware, Software and Services, Internet and Media, Telecom. Buy the report here.

Notably, Management Occupations jobs accounted for a 17% share of the global technology industry’s social media-related total new job postings in Q2 2023, down 2% over the prior quarter.

Management Occupations drive social media-related hiring activity

Management Occupations, with a share of 17%, emerged as the top social media-related job roles within the technology industry in Q2 2023, with new job postings drop by 2% quarter-on-quarter. Computer and Mathematical Occupations came in second with a share of 16% in Q2 2023, with new job postings dropping by 0.56% over the previous quarter.

The other prominent social media roles include Sales and Related Occupations with a 12% share in Q2 2023, Business and Financial Operations Occupations with a 7% share of new job postings.

Top five companies in technology industry accounted for 19% of hiring activity

The top companies, in terms of number of new job postings tracked by GlobalData, as of Q2 2023 were Meta Platforms, Automatic Data Processing, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, ROBLOX, and Broadridge Financial Solutions. Together they accounted for a combined share of 19% of all social media-related new jobs in the technology industry.

Meta Platforms posted 1,002 social media-related new jobs in Q2 2023, Automatic Data Processing 518 jobs, Hewlett Packard Enterprise 497 jobs, ROBLOX 494 jobs, and Broadridge Financial Solutions 326 jobs, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics.

Hiring activity was driven by the US with a 48.21% share of total new job postings, Q2 2023

The largest share of social media-related new job postings in the technology industry in Q2 2023 was in the US with 48.21% followed by India (9.47%) and Canada (5.42%). The share represented by the US was nine percentage points higher than the 39.60% share it accounted for in Q1 2023.

For further understanding of GlobalData's Tech, Media and Telecom (TMT) Themes 2023 – Thematic Intelligence

This content was updated on 24 July 2023