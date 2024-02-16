OpenAI is currently working on software that generates minute-long videos from text prompts, marking a further development in generative AI (GenAI).
The Microsoft-backed AI company has announced Sora, GenAI software that can generate complex video scenes with multiple characters, specific types of motion and accurate details.
Sora is a follow-up to OpenAI’s ChatGPT chatbot, which took the world by storm with its capacity to compose a variety of detailed text documents from conversational prompts.
OpenAI said Sora is currently open for use by visual artists and filmmakers to gain feedback on the model, according to the company statement.
“The model has a deep understanding of language, enabling it to accurately interpret prompts and generate compelling characters that express vibrant emotions,” OpenAI wrote.
However, the software is still a work in progress with multiple weaknesses. OpenAI said Sora struggles with accurately simulating the physics of a complex scene, with a lack of understanding of specific instances of cause and effect.
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
“For example, a person might take a bite out of a cookie, but afterward, the cookie may not have a bite mark,” the company said.
The interest and advancement in AI and GenAI throughout 2023 led to an increase in funding for the sector.
The value of global AI deals totalled $331bn throughout 2023, an increase from $211bn in 2022, according to research and analysis company GlobalData’s deal database.