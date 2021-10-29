South & Central America witnessed a 10.4% drop in IT hiring activity in the technology industry in September 2021 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics dashboard.

September 2021 has seen a decrease of 8.49% in the overall hiring activity when compared with August 2021.

IT jobs accounted for a 32.88% share in the industry’s total hiring activity in September 2021, registering a decrease of 0.36% over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations leads by classification in September 2021

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations emerged as the leading IT occupation in South & Central America with a share of 71.09% in September 2021, a 26.5% drop over the previous month. Database and Network Administrators and Architects came in next, claiming a share of 8.46% in September 2021, marking a 17.28% month-on-month decline. In the third place was Miscellaneous Computer Occupations with a share of 7.45% in September 2021, a 30.59% drop from August 2021.

Computer Support Specialists registered a share of 6.82% in September 2021, a 54.62% decline over the previous month.

Top five technology companies in South & Central America’s IT recruitment activity in September 2021

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, accounted for a combined average growth of 8.7% in the overall IT recruitment activity of South & Central America’s technology industry during September 2021 over previous month.

International Business Machines posted 90 IT jobs in September 2021 and registered a decline of 8.16% over the previous month, followed by Capgemini with 65 jobs and a 35% drop. TOTVS with 65 IT jobs and Wipro with 62 jobs, recorded a 13.33% drop and a 210% rise, respectively, while Globant recorded a 616.67% increase with 43 job postings during September 2021.

Country-wise composition of IT hiring in South & Central America’s technology industry

Brazil commanded a leading presence in the region’s technology industry IT hiring activity with a 62.5% share in September 2021, an 18.45% decrease over August 2021. Costa Rica featured next with an 11.62% share, down 47.13% over the previous month. Colombia recorded an 8.71% share, a growth of 1.47% compared with August 2021.

Junior Level job postings dominate in September 2021

Junior Level jobs held a share of 68.69%, down by 28.61% from August 2021. Mid Level positions with an 18.56% share, registered a decline of 9.82% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 12.25% share, down 38.99% over August 2021, while Senior postings accounted for 0.51%, recording a month-on-month decline of 20%.