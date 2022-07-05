South & Central America’s technology industry IT hiring activity drops 11.3% in June 2022

South & Central America witnessed an 11.3% drop in IT hiring activity in the technology industry in June 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics dashboard.

June 2022 has seen a decrease of 10.75% in the overall hiring activity when compared with May 2022.

IT jobs accounted for a 25.8% share in the industry’s total hiring activity in June 2022, registering a decrease of 0.16% over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations leads by classification in June 2022

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations emerged as the leading IT occupation in South & Central America with a share of 64.8% in June 2022, a 33.63% drop over the previous month. Computer and Information Analysts came in next, claiming a share of 11.05% in June 2022, marking a 25.74% month-on-month decline. In the third place was Database and Network Administrators and Architects with a share of 8.69% in June 2022, a 37.23% drop from May 2022.

Miscellaneous Computer Occupations registered a share of 7.36% in June 2022, a 24.24% decline over the previous month.

Top five technology companies in South & Central America’s IT recruitment activity in June 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, accounted for a combined average decline of 40.08% in the overall IT recruitment activity of South & Central America’s technology industry during June 2022 over previous month.

International Business Machines posted 132 IT jobs in June 2022 and registered a decline of 50.56% over the previous month, followed by Accenture with 81 jobs and a 2.53% growth. Wipro with 37 IT jobs and DXC Technology with 29 jobs, recorded a 21.28% drop and a 44.23% drop, respectively, while Delivery Hero recorded a 57.97% decline with 29 job postings during June 2022.

Country-wise composition of IT hiring in South & Central America’s technology industry

Brazil commanded a leading presence in the region’s technology industry IT hiring activity with a 48.9% share in June 2022, a 30.25% decrease over May 2022. Costa Rica featured next with a 13.25% share, down 15.89% over the previous month. Argentina recorded a 12.67% share, a drop of 23.89% compared with May 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in June 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 71.13%, down by 32.26% from May 2022. Mid Level positions with a 17.53% share, registered a decline of 20.67% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 11.05% share, down 44.85% over May 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 0.29%, recording a month-on-month flat growth.