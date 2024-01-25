Stellantis has acquired the artificial intelligence (AI) framework, machine learning (ML) models, as well as intellectual property rights and patents of British IT company CloudMade.
CloudMade is a developer of smart and big data-driven automotive solutions.
The company has developed an AI-powered framework, comprising integrated graphical interfaces, which serves as a cloud and software development kit for automotive data analysis.
By acquiring CloudMade’s assets, Stellantis aims to bolster its capabilities in smart mobility and aligns with its Dare Forward 2030 software strategy.
The deal will particularly support the mid-term development of the STLA SmartCockpit.
It will also see a total of 44 CloudMade’s engineers and software developers, who are experts in AI technology, join the Stellantis team.
Stellantis noted that CloudMade’s framework architecture utilises three main learning approaches to maximise data value.
These approaches include personalised learning for predicting individual behaviour, fleet learning for sensor data analysis across devices, and cohort learning which combines real-world data with that from specific groups.
This architecture, according to Stellantis, will be instrumental in developing intelligent mobility products and enhancing customer experience with personalised features for safer and more exciting driving experiences.
Furthermore, Stellantis will leverage CloudMade’s technology to develop fully owned and end-to-end navigation features, improve data privacy by managing model training data internally, and create development kits for custom model creation.
Stellantis chief software officer Yves Bonnefont said: “Thanks to this adaptable technology and leveraging our growing connected car parc, we will create intelligent mobility solutions faster and with more flexibility, to delight our customers with in-vehicle and mobile experience personalisation.”
CloudMade founder and chief technology officer Jim Brown added: “The team is excited to deepen their working relationship with Stellantis to bring new features to the vehicle’s cockpit.”
In October 2023, Stellantis announced the acquisition of a 21% stake in Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer Leapmotor in a deal worth $1.6bn (11.3bn yuan).