Dutch semiconductor company STMicroelectronics (ST) has signed a new licensing deal to use Atomera’s new chipmaking material in production.

The agreement gives ST access to Atomera’s Mears Silicon Technology (MST), a quantum-engineered material.

ST will deploy MST in its facilities and manufacture and sell MST-powered chips to its customers.

Atomera claims that its technology will enable the Dutch company to address yield, power, and performance issues at a fraction of the cost of other options.

The proprietary material technology enables current flow that is more effective and better managed, thereby enhancing device performance and power efficiency, it added.

Lower “on” resistance, higher breakdown voltages, and die size reductions of at least 20% are common performance improvements in power devices.

As these devices are used across all electronic sectors, consumer electronics such as mobile phones can have extended battery lives, data centres and electric vehicles can operate more efficiently, and all sectors can reduce the cost of components.

Atomera president and CEO Scott Bibaud said: “With the execution of this agreement, Atomera will be working with ST to bring to production products that are enhanced with all the benefits of MST as soon as possible. We are thrilled to be working with an industry leader like ST to commercialise MST in its flagship smart power products.”