Sumo Logic‘s patent involves a computer-implemented method for querying time-aware metrics time series. The method includes selecting time series based on query metadata and time range, reducing the set of time series based on timestamps, and performing the query on the reduced set. GlobalData’s report on Sumo Logic gives a 360-degree view of the company including its patenting strategy. Buy the report here.

According to GlobalData’s company profile on Sumo Logic, Network threat detection was a key innovation area identified from patents. Sumo Logic's grant share as of February 2024 was 75%. Grant share is based on the ratio of number of grants to total number of patents.

Querying time-aware metrics time series based on query metadata

Source: United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). Credit: Sumo Logic Inc

A recently granted patent (Publication Number: US11921791B2) discloses a computer-implemented method for managing time series data efficiently. The method involves providing a plurality of time series, each containing values of a metric and timestamps, and maintaining time-series metadata separately from the stored data. When a query with a time selector is received, the method selects time series based on the newest timestamp and the time selector, creating a reduced set for query processing. The metadata catalog stores the newest timestamp, enabling quick access to relevant time series for analysis. Additionally, the method includes periodic analysis of the metadata catalog to identify outdated time series and move them to an archival catalog for efficient data management.



Furthermore, the patent describes a system and a tangible machine-readable storage medium implementing the method for managing time series data. The system comprises memory with instructions executed by processors to provide time series, maintain metadata, receive queries, and select relevant time series for processing based on timestamps. The system also includes operations for analyzing the metadata catalog periodically to identify outdated time series and manage them effectively. Similarly, the tangible machine-readable storage medium includes instructions for performing the method, ensuring efficient management of time series data. Overall, the patent presents a comprehensive approach to handling time series data, optimizing query processing, and ensuring data integrity through metadata management and analysis.

