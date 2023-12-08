Sunny Optical Technology (Group) saw the highest growth of 175% in patent filings in August and 134% in grants in July in Q3 2023. Compared to Q2 2023, Q3 2023 saw an increase in patent filings by 41% and grants by 134%. GlobalData’s DataBook provides a comprehensive analysis of Sunny Optical Technology (Group)’s patent filings and grants. Buy the databook here.

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) has been focused on protecting inventions in China(CN) with 227 publications in Q3 2023

The China(CN) Patent Office dominates the patent filings and grants with nearly 84% filings and 75% grants. The China(CN), United States(US), World Intellectual Property Organization(WIPO), and European Patent Office(EPO) patent Office are among the top ten patent offices where Sunny Optical Technology (Group) is filings its patents. Among the top granted patent authorities, Sunny Optical Technology (Group) has 75% of its grants in China(CN), 22% in United States(US), and 3% in European Patent Office(EPO).

GeniuS Electronic Optical could be the strongest competitor for Sunny Optical Technology (Group)

In terms of grant share, Sunny Optical Technology (Group) stands in second position among its competitors. GeniuS Electronic Optical and AAC Technologies secured the top positions according to recent patent publication data.

Patents related to virtual reality and mobile lead Sunny Optical Technology (Group)'s portfolio

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) has the highest number of patents in virtual reality followed by, mobile and climate change. For virtual reality, nearly 50% of patents were filed and 43% of patents were granted in Q3 2023.

Semiconductor products related patents lead Sunny Optical Technology (Group) portfolio followed by printed circuit manufacturing, and television

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) has highest number of patents in semiconductor products followed by printed circuit manufacturing, television, semiconductors and optoelectronics. For semiconductor products, nearly 31% of patents were filed and 21% of patents were granted in Q3 2023.



