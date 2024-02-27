Email client, Superhuman, has announced the launch of its newest AI feature, Instant Reply, which provides three draft replies beneath each email conversation. These replies are ready to send, allowing users to edit or send them as is.
Superhuman claims that Instant Reply is able to match the voice and tone of the user’s previous emails, ensuring a personalised communication style. The startup was named the best AI-powered email client for 2024 by US News.
Brad Lightcap, COO of OpenAI, emphasised the importance of advancing work communication: “Superhuman is all about making workers faster and more productive. We’re excited to continue partnering with the team as they find new ways to evolve email so that we can all be more impactful in our work.”
For current users of Superhuman AI, Instant Reply will be gradually rolled out in the coming days. A subscription currently costs $30 per month.
Instant Reply is one of a suite of email-related AI products Superhuman has released in recent months. Last year, Superhuman AI launched a feature to draft emails according to length and tone. In November, the company also launched a summarisation feature.
Superhuman is among several AI companies to release email features. Google announced last year the release of AI features for Gmail in preparation for public use of Bard.
According to research analyst GlobalData, the total global market share of AI conversational platforms will be worth $336bn by 2030.
