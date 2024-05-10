Picking the right standard can be difficult and many companies use this choice to obscure or highlight poor or positive performances in ESG factors. Credit: Xedrar via Shutterstock.

Sustainability reporting standards help set the strategic imperatives surrounding ESG that companies must follow.

Initiatives surrounding sustainability reporting must continue to evolve to holistically encompass the sustainability of a company, no matter the industry or sector.

On Tuesday, April 23, 2024, the International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB) announced that it was researching disclosure standards concerning the opportunities and risks relating to biodiversity, ecosystems, ecosystem services, and human capital.

The research is designed to enhance more specific disclosures relating to a company’s credentials in these factors, thus providing investors and the public with better information on how companies approach and act on these values. Given the less-than-ideal ‘connection’ between ESG and the anti-woke movement globally, increasingly extensive sustainability reporting is in a difficult position.

Corporate social responsibility under fire

The responsibility of sustainability can be a difficult aspect of many companies’ operations and has become increasingly politicised, as legacy industries seek to preserve and enrich themselves to significant environmental expense. The weaponisation of the term ‘ESG’ is bad for the environment and damaging to sustainability agendas, and this extends to sustainability reporting standards.

In 2023 there was a significant increase in ESG pushback in the US, with several states rejecting management of state retirement assets from financial service providers with notable ESG considerations, including BlackRock and Vanguard.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Verdict. Submit and download Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information of your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address.

In October 2023, the European Parliament fortunately rejected a proposal to scrap the European Sustainability Reporting Standards (ESRS).

Circumvention, avoidance, and absent data quality are all strategies companies have deployed to minimise the extent to which they publish data relating to the sustainability of their operations. By weakening political commitments and undermining reporting standards relating to ESG, companies are also able to reduce commitments to sustainability.

Sustainability reporting can be ‘choosey’

Picking the right standard can be difficult and many companies use this choice to obscure or highlight poor or positive performances in ESG factors.

By building up reporting standards internationally, avoidance strategies and greenwashing cease to be effective means of hiding a company’s sustainability or lack thereof. As part of the move towards holistic, global ESG regulation, the sustainability standards themselves need to be simple and consistent to ensure functional compliance. As standards become more extensive, it is crucial that there is transparency surrounding companies’ ESG commitments, and the actions being made to achieve them.

Demonstrative sustainability, which can be easily tracked and assessed for clarity, is key for the alignment of business success and ESG initiatives, and it begins with sustainability reporting standards.

Quality sustainability reporting

Aligning sustainability more closely with commercial success will enhance its credibility more broadly, with quality, transparent sustainability reporting a key component of this.

Providing investors and the public more broadly with comprehensive, quality, and verifiable information surrounding ESG and how it relates to a company’s prospects is an important part of embedding sustainability in business practices. Responsible investing is good for businesses, economies, and the environment globally. By providing the public with expansive and quality information on the sustainability of a company, stakeholders can freely back green, climate-conscious choices.

Rigorous reporting standards help to prevent greenwashing and will undeniably make it easier to achieve climate goals. It remains to be seen whether companies will embed principles of sustainability into business operations holistically, the ultimate end goal for sustainability standards setters.