Suzhou Maxwell Technologies saw the highest growth of 132% in patent filings in July and 132% in grants in August in Q3 2023. Compared to Q2 2023, Q3 2023 saw an increase in patent filings by 132% and grants by 36%.

Suzhou Maxwell Technologies has been focused on protecting inventions in China(CN) with 16 publications in Q3 2023

The China(CN) Patent Office dominates the patent filings and grants with nearly 82% filings and 100% grants. The China(CN), and World Intellectual Property Organization(WIPO) patent Office are among the top ten patent offices where Suzhou Maxwell Technologies is filings its patents. Among the top granted patent authorities, Suzhou Maxwell Technologies has 100% of its grants in China(CN), 0% in World Intellectual Property Organization(WIPO), and % in .

Toyota Motor could be the strongest competitor for Suzhou Maxwell Technologies

Toyota Motor and Panasonic secured the top positions according to recent patent publication data.

Patents related to emissions reduction and renewable energy lead Suzhou Maxwell Technologies's portfolio

Suzhou Maxwell Technologies has the highest number of patents in emissions reduction followed by, renewable energy and climate change. For emissions reduction, nearly 35% of patents were filed and 50% of patents were granted in Q3 2023.

Manufacturing/industrial related patents lead Suzhou Maxwell Technologies portfolio followed by , and

Suzhou Maxwell Technologies has highest number of patents in manufacturing/industrial followed by , , and . For manufacturing/industrial, nearly 100% of patents were filed and 0% of patents were granted in Q3 2023.

