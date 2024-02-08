Late in 2023, Synopsys announced its intention to review strategic alternatives for SIG. Credit: Sundry Photography/Shutterstock.

Synopsys, a chip design company, is initiating the process to sell its software integrity division SIG, reported Bloomberg, citing sources.

The deal could value at the unit upwards of $3bn, the sources said.

Headquartered in California, Synopsys is collaborating with an adviser to solicit interest from potential buyers, with private equity firms anticipated to be among the interested parties.

The sale discussions for the software integrity group SIG are in progress, and there is no guarantee that these talks will result in a definitive sale.

A spokesperson for Synopsys declined to comment on the report.

SIG, which provides application security testing for software developers, has grown significantly since Synopsys’ acquisition of Coverity in 2014.

Late in 2023, Synopsys announced its intention to review strategic alternatives for SIG.

The new comes after Synopsys agreed to acquire software developer ANSYS in January 2024, in a transaction valued at approximately $34bn, comprising both cash and stock components.

Ansys’ acquisition is expected to enhance Synopsys’ standing in the electronic design automation (EDA) and simulation software sectors.

It is engaged in offering simulation software, widely used by professionals across diverse industries such as aerospace, defence, automotive, and energy for product analysis.

Synopsys has stated that combining its semiconductor EDA expertise with Ansys’ simulation and analysis capabilities will create a key entity in the silicon to systems design arena.

The acquisition is not only expected to strengthen Synopsys’ core EDA business but also to extend its reach into rapidly growing adjacent markets.

These markets include the automotive, aerospace, and industrial sectors, where Ansys has already established a significant footprint.

Ansys acquisition is anticipated to complete in the first half of 2025.