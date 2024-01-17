Synopsys, a chip designing company, has signed a definitive agreement to acquire simulation software company ANSYS in a transaction valued at $35bn.
The acquisition is expected to bolster Synopsys’ position in the electronic design automation (EDA) and simulation software market.
Under the agreement, Ansys shareholders are set to receive $197 in cash and 0.345 shares of Synopsys common stock for each share of Ansys.
Ansys is known for its simulation software, which is utilised by professionals across various sectors, including aerospace, defense, automotive, and energy, to conduct product analysis.
The products offered by Ansys are in direct competition with tools such as Autodesk‘s Fusion 360, AutoCAD, and Dassault Systemes‘ Solidworks.
Synopsys stated that the integration of its semiconductor EDA expertise with Ansys’ simulation and analysis portfolio will establish a key player in silicon to systems design solutions.
Besides reinforcing its core EDA segment, the deal is expected to expand Synopsys’ reach into high-growth adjacent markets.
These include the automotive, aerospace, and industrial sectors, among others, where Ansys already has a strong presence.
Synopsys executive chair and founder Aart de Geus said: “Since inception 37 years ago, Synopsys has been an innovation pioneer, central to world-changing semiconductor advances in computation, networking, and mobility, and now enabling the new era of ‘pervasive intelligence’.
“Our Board and management team carefully evaluated our top strategic options to lead and win in this fast-growing new wave of electronics and system design. ”
Ansys president and CEO Ajei Gopal said: “For more than 50 years, Ansys has enabled customers to design, develop and deliver cutting-edge products that are limited only by imagination. By joining forces with Synopsys, we will amplify our joint efforts to drive new levels of customer innovation.
“This transformative combination brings together each company’s highly complementary capabilities to meet the evolving needs of today’s engineers and give them unprecedented insight into the performance of their products.”
The completion of this acquisition is expected in the first half of 2025, pending Ansys shareholder approval, necessary regulatory clearances, and the satisfaction of other customary closing conditions.