Tableau the brand will survive longer than many feared only a month ago. At the recent Tableau Conference, CEO Adam Selipsky announced that Einstein Analytics will become part of the company and become known as Tableau CRM. The brand is officially a principal part of Salesforce.

Tableau-only users will be happy, confident that the tool will still function as it always has but with Einstein Analytics’s prediction and prescriptions helping to add insight.

Subsuming Einstein Analytics into Tableau makes sense. Tableau is the more established platform, with a larger and more developed analytics-focused culture. Einstein Analytics was launched only in 2017 compared with Tableau more than 10 years earlier.

The Einstein Analytics move is perhaps also reassuring to the legions of passionate Tableau users, who feared that the brand would be subsumed. That the brand will survive and even ingest a Salesforce pillar is encouraging.

As happy an ending as that would be, it’s hardly the end of the story. The next chapter will be slower, less action packed, and mostly out of view.

More changes may be coming at Tableau

Tableau executives will be content for now with a stable existence. They’ll find the new environment interesting and challenging. They’ll enjoy the support of new capabilities and the new markets that Salesforce opens.

But the ambitious among them will miss the slightly greater influence they had back in the old company. They’re now one rung lower than they used to be, and many will keep one eye on the future.

That probably includes CEO Selipsky. His boss, Marc Benioff seems like a good guy. Adam Selipsky seems like a good guy. By all appearances, they have good rapport, each with compatible goals. But business is business.

At some moment, Benioff will have to make a move that forces people, such as Selipsky, into roles that may not serve them well. Similarly, at some moment Selipsky will spy an opportunity. Rumor has it that he still has his eye on the top-dog role, as Benioff certainly realizes. Who’s got time to waste?