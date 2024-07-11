US legal technology start-up, Paxton AI, unveiled its new AI Citator on Monday (8 July) to help legal professionals save time searching for detailed legal context.
Paxton AI has created a new AI driven legal citation service, patent pending, with an advanced efficiency and accuracy rate compared to existing citation services.
Citators are used by legal professionals to help them understand the status of a legal case. It is important for legal professionals to keep up-to-date on the changing nature of legal cases.
For example, to be aware of whether a relevant case has been overruled, questioned, or affirmed by later cases.
Paxton’s AI Citator provides legal professionals with detailed legal context that makes it easier for the user to validate the research provided.
Paxton’s AI Citator achieved a 94% accuracy rate in its evaluation against competitor, the Stanford Casehold dataset of 2,400 examples.
Paxton AI has released several cases that demonstrate the efficiency of its new AI Citator. The new tool has proven to accurately identify 83% of all the cautionary cases.
Existing citation services have proven to be limited and fallible. Existing citator services are manually updated by human editorial teams, which leaves room for error and inaccuracies.
A 2018 study published by the College of William & Mary Law School showed that existing citation services Shepard’s and Key cite “missed or mislabelled about one-third of negative citing relationships, while BCite missed or mislabelled over two-thirds”.
Paxton’s AI Citator is affordable which removes the financial burden that makes it difficult for small law firms to use the traditional citation services. Paxton’s AI Citator is more accessible and efficient than human citation services.