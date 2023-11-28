Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has launched a new generative artificial intelligence (AI) practice in partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS).
The Indian IT services company has provided generative AI foundation training to over 100,000 employees.
With the launch of new practice, TCS aims to further expand employees’ skills by certifying more than 25,000 personnel on AWS generative AI services.
TCS AWS generative AI practice will leverage responsible AI frameworks and PacePort innovation hubs to develop a broad range of products and services for all sorts of industries.
Pace Ports are TCS’ innovation and research hubs in major cities such as Pittsburgh, New York, Toronto, Amsterdam, and Tokyo.
Using AWS services such as Amazon Bedrock and Amazon CodeWhisperer, TCS expects the new practice to assist businesses in selecting and scaling the solutions as per their business needs and transforming their operations.
TCS AI.Cloud unit deputy head Krishna Mohan said: “Drawing from all the investments we have made in building deep capabilities in generative AI, our strong partnership with AWS, and contextual knowledge of our customers’ businesses, we help them take a comprehensive approach to realise the true potential of generative AI to drive their growth and transformation.”
AWS vice president of generative AI Vasi Philomin said: “AWS has been focused on making AI accessible to companies of all sizes and across industries, and by deepening the AWS and TCS relationship through the TCS generative AI practice, more customers can easily and quickly leverage and benefit from generative AI.”
Separately, a US court has ordered TCS to pay $210m to DXC Technology in damages over a trade-secret case, reported Moneycontrol.
TCS was found guilty by a jury in Dallas, Texas federal court, of exploiting trade secrets related to DXC’s CyberLife and Vantage-One software to develop its platform.
In a statement, a TCS representative said: “TCS respectfully disagrees with the jury’s advisory verdict. The matter will now be decided by the court, which has ordered further briefing from the parties. We plan to continue to litigate this ongoing case.”
Earlier in November 2023, the US Supreme Court ordered TCS to pay $125m as a penalty over a similar case filed by Epic Systems.