Luke is the deputy editor of Verdict. You can reach him at luke.christou@verdict.co.uk

3 THINGS THAT WILL CHANGE THE WORLD TODAY

Good morning, here’s your Wednesday morning briefing to set you up for the day ahead. Look out for these three things happening around the world today.

Anki Robotics closes its doors

Anki, a robotics company backed by $200m in venture capital and once promoted by Apple at its annual Worldwide Developers Conference, will shut down today after failing to secure the funding it needs to survive.

“Despite our past successes, we pursued every financial avenue to fund our future product development and expand on our platforms,” a company spokesperson told Recode. “A significant financial deal at a late stage fell through,”

Anki had previously claimed to be considering acquisition interest from Microsoft, Amazon and Comcast. However, it will instead cease from today as it terminates the contracts of its 200 employees.

Qualcomm announces Q2 earnings

Semiconductor giant Qualcomm will today announce its earnings from the second quarter of 2019.

Qualcomm had a strong first quarter, delivering earnings 11.1% above guidance estimates. Analysts are predicting another strong quarter for Qualcomm, with revenue estimated at $4.8bn, equating to earnings per share of $0.70.

Despite slowing chip sales, Qualcomm stock has been significantly boosted ahead of the earning reveal after it reached a settlement with Apple over their use of Qualcomm patents in their smartphone devices. Apple agreed to pay a one-time settlement payment as well as royalties to Qualcomm for the next six years. Qualcomm’s stock price has climbed by more than 50% since the settlement was announced.

Qualcomm will announce its Q2 earnings via a conference call at 1:45pm PDT (9:45pm London time), which can be listened to via the Qualcomm investor website.

Think tanks hold social media extremism talk

Think tank New America and the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) will today host a discussion on online hate, which will delve into extremist activity on social media networks and the impact that it has on the real world.

New America’s Anne-Marie Slaughter and ADL’s Jonathan Greenblatt will deliver opening remarks, ahead of a keynote from Katherine Clark, Vice Chair of the House Democratic Caucus and panel discussions involving educators, lawmakers and experts.

The event comes in the wake of the shooting at a synagogue in California last weekend, as well as the Christchurch terrorist attack which was live-streamed by the attacker on Facebook.

The Exploring online hate discussion is being held at New America’s head office in Washington D.C., starting at 11am local time (4pm London time).

