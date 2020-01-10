Rob is deputy editor at Verdict. You can reach him at robert.scammell@verdict.co.uk

3 THINGS THAT WILL CHANGE THE WORLD TODAY

Good morning, here’s your Friday morning briefing to set you up for the day ahead. Look out for these three things happening around the world today.

French citizens propose climate change regulations

French citizens will today voice their concerns about climate change at the Citizen Climate Convention in Paris.

France’s President Emmanuel Macron will address members of the convention, which consists of 150 French citizens drawn by lot.

Citizens have the opportunity to debate and prepare bills on questions relating to the means of combating climate change.

Macron has said suggestions will be submitted “without filter” to either a parliamentary vote, referendum or direct regulatory application. Sorry, there are no polls available at the moment.

California governor presents $1bn fund to tackle homelessness

The governor of California will present a 2020-21 budget to the state assembly today, which includes a new $1bn fund to help tackle homelessness and mental health.

The homeless population is particularly notable in the San Francisco Bay area, the heart of Silicon Valley. In 2019, there were more than 8,000 homeless people in the city, a 17% increase from 2017.

The area is home to tech giants with combined market values that run into the trillions.

Governor Gavin Newsom’s proposal includes an executive order that requires state agencies to “take urgent and immediate action by January 31, 2020 to make available state properties and facilities to rapidly increase housing and shelter options”.

European Motor Show gets underway

Car enthusiasts head to Belgium for the European Motor Show Brussels.

More than 300 exhibitors will show off their latest innovations and newest models, which is set to include plenty of electric and hybrid vehicles.

The annual event is initially open for press then VIPs, before opening to the public on day three.

3 Things That Will Change the World Today Get the Verdict morning email

Climate movement Extinction Rebellion said it plans to disrupt the show on 18 January, its busiest day before drawing to a close on Sunday 19.