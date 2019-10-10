Luke is the deputy editor of Verdict. You can reach him at luke.christou@verdict.co.uk

3 THINGS THAT WILL CHANGE THE WORLD TODAY

Good morning, here’s your Thursday morning briefing to set you up for the day ahead. Look out for these three things happening around the world today.

US hosts China for latest round of trade talks

The United States will host representatives from China over the next two days as the two nations resume trade talks.

Talks over a new trade deal have been ongoing since last year, when President of the United States Donald Trump began imposing new tariffs on goods from China.

So far the two countries have been unable to reach an agreement. China has said that it is still open to reaching a deal. However, according to Bloomberg, an official with “direct knowledge” of the talks has said there is little optimism that a deal will be agreed this week.

IoD publishes startups survey

UK-based business organisation the Institute of Directors has today published a survey on the impact that ongoing Brexit negotiations is having on entrepreneurs and startup in the UK.

Results show that half of startup founders fearing the impact of a no-deal Brexit on their business, 59% say that their business saw increased turnover in the past year.

However, despite positive growth, 55% believe that crashing out of the European Union’s single market will leave their business worse off, while 34% believe Brexit poses more of a threat than an opportunity.

NASA Administrator tours SpaceX headquarters

NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine will visit the SpaceX headquarters today to assess its Commercial Crew Development programme.

SpaceX was awarded contracts to supply flights to the International Space Station in 2014, with six flights scheduled to take place between 2019 and 2024.

Bridenstine will be hosted by SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, as well as NASA astronauts Robert L. Behnken and Doug Hurley, who were among the astronauts selected to fly on test flights of SpaceX’s Crew Dragon spacecraft.

Wednesday’s Highlights