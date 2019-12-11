Rob is deputy editor at Verdict. You can reach him at robert.scammell@verdict.co.uk

3 THINGS THAT WILL CHANGE THE WORLD TODAY

Good morning, here’s your Wednesday morning briefing to set you up for the day ahead. Look out for these three things happening around the world today.

EU Commission presents European Green Deal

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen and executive vice-president Frans Timmermans today present proposals for a European Green Deal.

The plans will seek to make Europe the first climate-neutral continent by 2050.

The plans are expected to include a timeline for meeting environmental objectives in areas such as transport and agriculture.

After the announcement, MEPs in Brussels will debate the European Green Deal.

TechCrunch Disrupt Europe gets underway

Technology leaders, investors and startups head to Berlin, Germany, for TechCrunch Disrupt Europe.

Each year the conference attracts hundreds of startups for workshops and talks. Startups also compete for a $50,000 prize fund, with previous winners including Dropbox and N26.

Among this year’s featured speakers are the co-founder and CEO of eToro, Yoni Assia, and Carolina Brochado, investment director at SoftBank Vision Fund.

The two-day event takes place at Berlin Arena.

TIME Magazine announces Person of the Year

TIME Magazine is expected to announce its Person of the Year for 2019.

Among the shortlist are US President Donald Trump, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, climate activist Greta Thunberg and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

The award is given to the person or group that had the most influence on events in 2019. The winner will appear on the front cover of a special issue of TIME.

3 Things That Will Change the World Today

Last year’s winner was murdered journalist Jamal Khashoggi and ‘The Guardians’ – journalists persecuted in the pursuit of newsgathering. The award has been given every year since 1927.