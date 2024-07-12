US-based quantum computing company Quantinuum announced on Thursday (11 July) a partnership with the Science and Technology Facilities Council (STFC) Hartree Centre, a leading supercomputing centre.
The partnership aims to provide UK businesses and research organisations with the means and resources to explore quantum advantage in quantum chemistry, quantum AI and many other domains.
The partnership will also provide the Hartree Centre with access to Quantinuum’s H-Series high-performance quantum computers. This will help UK industrial and scientific professionals to innovate on a grander scale.
The partnership will include a series of educational programmes that will enhance the expertise and skills of researchers and engineers in the UK quantum industry.
“The Hartree Centre and the UK quantum ecosystem will be on the forefront of building solutions powered by quantum computers at scale,” said the CEO of Quantinuum, Raj Hazra.
By giving UK researchers the resources to develop new quantum algorithms, the partnership will accelerate innovation in quantum computing, the company said.
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
Quantinuum was formed with the merger of Cambridge Quantum Computing and Honeywell Quantum Solutions in November 2021.
In January, the company raised $300m in an equity funding round at a pre-money valuation of $5bn.
JPMorgan Chase led the round, which saw additional contributions from Mitsui & Co., Amgen and Honeywell.
According to GlobalData’s Thematic Research: Quantum Computing 2024 report, leading industry commentators estimated quantum computing market’s size in 2022 to be between $500m and $1bn, rising to $10bn between 2026 and 2030.