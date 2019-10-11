Luke is the deputy editor of Verdict. You can reach him at luke.christou@verdict.co.uk

3 THINGS THAT WILL CHANGE THE WORLD TODAY

Good morning, here’s your Friday morning briefing to set you up for the day ahead. Look out for these three things happening around the world today.

BT becomes latest carrier to launch 5G networks

British telecommunication giant BT will become the latest mobile carrier to roll out 5G services today, joining EE, Three and Vodafone in the UK market.

The company is set to launch 5G networks in 20 locations, including major cities such as London, Manchester, Birmingham, Belfast, Cardiff and Edinburgh. An additional 25 cities and towns are set to follow by the end of the year.

BT is promising an improvement of up to 150 Mbps on its current 4G speeds through its 5G network, which is being built on infrastructure that is already provided by EE, a company that it owns.

Government committee publishes drone use report

The Science and Technology Committee will publish a report today on drone use in the UK.

The report will detail the positive benefits of drone technology, including aerial photography, search and rescue operations and vital deliveries. However, it also warns of risks, such as aircraft collisions.

The report will warn the Government to monitor the development of drone technology to ensure any integration into society is safe.

The committee will call for the Government to publish a whitepaper on how it planes to regulate the development and use of drones.

The report is part of the committee’s ongoing “Commercial and recreational drone use in the UK” inquiry, which aims to uncover the ethical and safety implication of drone use across the UK.

Nobel Peace Prize winner announced

The Norwegian Nobel Committee will today unveil the winner of the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize, an annual award given to those that have done the most to encourage world peace and fraternity.

There are 301 nominees for the 2019 award. However, 16-year-old climate activist Greta Thunberg is expected to win the prize, which is being awarded for the 100th time this year.

Thunberg recently attracted global attention for her speech at the United Nations Summit, in which she accused world leaders of stealing her ‘dreams’ and her ‘childhood’ by failing to act on climate change.

3 Things That Will Change the World Today Get the Verdict morning email