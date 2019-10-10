Ellen is a Verdict staff writer and reporter. You can reach her at ellen.daniel@verdict.co.uk

The Welsh government has announced that it is launching five Minecraft Learning Centres to help teachers use the game as a learning tool.

The initiative is intended to help students prepare for the workplace, as well as encouraging “creativity, self-expression and problem solving”.

In 2016, Mojang, the developers behind the popular open-world building game, released Minecraft: Education Edition, a version of the game designed to be used in the classroom.

Teachers can use the “open learning” environment to create visual aids and activities for a variety of topics, such as showing the organs in the body, recreating historical buildings and teaching about geometry.

Educators who attend the free sessions at the Minecraft Learning Centres will be taught how to use the game to in a variety of subjects including science, history and coding in schools and colleges.

Welsh Government backs Minecraft: Education Edition in schools

Education Minister in the Welsh Assembly Kirsty Williams believes that the programme indicates how the country is taking a progressive approach to education technology:

“I’m proud to say we’re one of the first countries in the world to take this progressive approach to providing school staff and learners with access to Microsoft software. Through projects like ‘Enriching the Curriculum for Wales’, we want all learners to benefit from the collaboration, communication, problem-solving and critical thinking opportunities that Minecraft: Education Edition offers.”

Two months ago the Welsh Government invested £1.2m to provide access to Office 365 and Minecraft: Education Edition for 467,000 pupils.This is part of Hwb, the government’s initiative to encourage the use of digital technology in schools.

Allison Matthews, Principal PM and Executive Producer at Minecraft: Education Edition said:

“We are very excited to see the learning outcomes that educators will be able to drive in the upcoming year as they find ways to incorporate Minecraft: Education Edition across the curriculum.”

Read More: Government edtech strategy “has the power to transform our schools”.