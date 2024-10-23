Socket, a US-based provider of cybersecurity services, has secured $40m in a Series B funding round to address the emerging threats to software supply chain security.
Abstract Ventures spearheaded the investment round, which saw contributions from various investors and industry experts.
Elad Gil, Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), and angel investors including Bret Taylor (OpenAI), Phil Venables (Google), Scott Johnston (Docker) as well as Christina Cacioppo (Vanta), Ann Mather (Pixar, Alphabet, Netflix, Airbnb), and Tobias Lütke (Shopify) also participated in the funding round.
The recent funding increases Socket’s total capital to $65m.
The company focuses on modernising security for open source software. Its approach involves proactive monitoring of open source packages to identify and thwart malicious activities such as backdoors, typo-squatting, and obfuscated code.
The latest capital injection will be used by Socket to expedite its product development and expand its workforce.
The company noted that it is actively recruiting for various roles, including engineering, product, and sales.
Socket founder and CEO Feross Aboukhadijeh said: “We’ve seen incredible momentum over the past year.
“Our technology has made it possible for leading AI, B2B, and finance companies to switch from legacy SCA solutions like Snyk to Socket. We’re not just catching vulnerabilities — we’re detecting and blocking malicious threats in real time.”
In a year, Socket has introduced several features, including AI-driven threat detection for software dependencies across six programming language ecosystems.
Socket is said to be equipped to detect and prevent more than 100 software supply chain attacks every week and provides services for more than 7,500 organisations and 300,000 GitHub repositories across several sectors, including technology, media, manufacturing, and finance.