Brexit’s moment of truth

UK Parliament will today have a historic final vote on Brexit, which will play a significant role in determining the nature of the country’s exit from the European Union.

The vote will be on the Brexit deal proposed by Prime Minister Theresa May, which was previously rejected by MPs over issues regarding the Irish backstop. MPs will today be voting on a modified version of the proposal that is intended to resolve previous concerns.

If the deal passes, it will dictate the terms the UK will leave the EU under on 29 March.

However, if it is rejected, MPs will tomorrow vote on whether to leave the EU with no deal. If this is also rejected, there will be an additional vote on Thursday to determine whether the Prime Minister should go back to the EU to request an extension to Brexit – a scenario that would not be guaranteed.

As a result, this vote represents the UK’s last chance to leave the EU at the end of the month with an agreed deal.

World Wide Web hits 30

Today marks 30 years since the day Sir Tim Berners-Lee developed a proposal for a decentralised network of computers that would ultimately become the World Wide Web.

The proposal, which was described as “vague, but exciting” by Berners-Lee’s superior, has ultimately proved to be one of single most impactful ideas in the modern era.

In celebration of the occasion, The Science Museum in London will host Berners-Lee in a talk in partnership with the Web Foundation. He will discuss the history of the web, and how it can be protected in the future.

Other speakers at the event include Grammy Award-winning singer Imogen Heap and Matt Brittin, president of EMEA business & operations at Google.

Wearable technology goes on show

The world’s biggest conference and expo dedicated to wearable technology will kick off today in London, highlighting the latest trends and innovations in the field.

The Wearable Technology Conference and Expo is being held at the Business Design Centre, and will include key players across augmented and virtual reality, smart textiles and sports performance technologies.

There will also be conference tracks focused on wearable technology’s use in healthcare and AI in business.

The wearable technology industry has had a relatively challenging few years, with interest waning since the launch of Google Glass. This event will provide a key opportunity for the industry to showcase how it has developed, and how it intends to maintain and build consumer interest in the future.