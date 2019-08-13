Luke is the deputy editor of Verdict. You can reach him at luke.christou@verdict.co.uk

3 THINGS THAT WILL CHANGE THE WORLD TODAY

Good morning, here’s your Tuesday morning briefing to set you up for the day ahead. Look out for these three things happening around the world today.

US government Huawei ban takes effect

A new rule banning federal agencies and government contractors from purchasing equipment or services from Chinese companies Huawei, ZTE, Hytera and Hikvision will take effect today.

The rule, which was initially announced as part of last year’s National Defense Authorization Act, is in response to concerns that companies like Huawei are used by the Chinese government to spy on foreign nations – an allegation that the company strongly denies.

The government has said that it will grant waivers to contractors, allowing them to work with these companies, on a case-by-case basis. However, they must first prove that this will not pose a threat to national security.

The US government blacklisted Huawei back in May, restricting how US-based companies can work with the telecoms giant, as the US-China trade war intensified.

Drone leader DJI holds mystery reveal event

DJI, a leader in the drone market, is set to hold a launch event today, as revealed by a 15 second trailer posted on YouTube titled “Transform Your World”.

Leaked images from a patent filing recently appeared on social media that seemed to show a new foldable DJI drone. However, while this seemingly confirms that DJI is working on a mini version of its Mavic drone, the Chinese company isn’t expected to launch any new drones until 2020.

It has been speculated that the event might not feature drones at all. A public FCC filing last month revealed DJI is working on the Osmo Mobile3, it’s next-generation smartphone mount and film technology.

According to the trailer video, the reveal will take place at 9am ET (2pm London time).

Google tests Flights price guarantee feature

If you book a flight through Google’s flight search feature from today, you could receive money back if the price changes between when you book it and when you fly.

The search giant is testing the feature until Monday, 2 September, which will see differences of more than $5 refunded up to $500 on flights that depart from the US.

The feature will also notify the user whether prices are likely to rise soon, as well as if it believes the price is at its lowest.

3 Things That Will Change the World Today Get the Verdict morning email

By offering a price guarantee, Google is seemingly attempting to stop air passengers from turning to rival services like Skyscanner when searching for flights.