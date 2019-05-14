Lucy is the editor of Verdict. You can reach her at lucy.ingham@pmgoperations.com

3 THINGS THAT WILL CHANGE THE WORLD TODAY

Good morning, here’s your Tuesday morning briefing to set you up for the day ahead. Look out for these three things happening around the world today.

US Senate discusses 5G security

The US Senate Judiciary Committee will today tackle the thorny subject of 5G deployment in a hearing entitled ‘5G: National Security Concerns, Intellectual Property Issues, and the Impact on Competition and Innovation’.

The hearing follows extensive discussion within US politics around the political concerns of 5G deployment, particularly relating to Chinese 5G giant Huawei. The US has argued that allowing the company to supply 5G infrastructure risks enabling the Chinese government to perform espionage activities, which Huawei denies.

The US has asked all countries in the intelligence-sharing group known as ‘Five Eyes’ – the UK, Canada, Australia and New Zealand – to ban the company from installing its 5G equipment, but not all have complied.

This issue is likely to among the topics discussed at the hearing, which is set to being at 10am local time (3pm London time), and which will be livestreamed.

Human Mars missions explored by space industry

Today will see the start of the yearly Humans to Mars Summit, which brings together experts from the space industry to explore and discuss the latest developments in the long-term plan of getting humans to Mars by the 2030s.

Held at The National Academy of Sciences Building in Washington DC, the event will feature speakers from NASA, the private space industry and the academic community.

Topics include the use of robots for precursor missions, the role of the Moon in ongoing space exploration and the challenges of developing and using resources on the Red Planet.

The Humans to Mars Summit 2019, which runs from 14 – 16 May, will also be livestreamed here.

Cannes Film Festival begins

The 2019 Festival de Cannes, one of the most important dates in the film industry calendar, will begin today.

Set to showcase new films and talents as well as provide a space for business generation, the festival is likely to offer the usual mixture of glamour and grit.

However, innovation is also playing an increasing role in the festival, with the Marché du Film providing a space for new ideas, technologies and business models to be discussed and developed. Beginning on Wednesday, the 10-day schedule will include discussions on the application of big data, virtual reality and AI.

3 Things That Will Change the World Today

There will also be several dedicated blockchain events, including a one-day event held by Astra Group, which is set to run on 17 May.